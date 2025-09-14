BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHITE HOUSE RELEASES AI-GENERATED VIDEO OF TRUMP EULOGIZING CHARLIE KIRK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
178 views • 1 day ago

White House Releases AI-Generated Video Of Donald Trump - Eulogizing Charlie Kirk


Sept. 13, 2025


PALESTINIAN GENOCIDE - FOLLOW THE MONEY


The Jimmy Dore Show


Guest host Misty Winston and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss a video released by the White House of Donald Trump eulogizing Charlie Kirk, pointing out odd visual glitches like a disappearing pinky and frozen facial expressions as evidence it was AI-generated.


Online critics, including Andy Signore and even Grok AI analysis, flagged multiple irregularities, fueling suspicions that Trump’s team used synthetic media.


The two also discuss Donald Trump’s appearance at the 9/11 memorial, where his facial drooping led some to speculate he may have suffered a stroke, prompting Misty to outline stroke warning signs using the FAST method.


The segment concludes with a broader critique that presidents are merely puppets serving entrenched interests, and that electoral politics is more spectacle than substance.


Original:

https://youtu.be/kPWtp0ng8Mk


jimmy dorepresident donald john trumpkurt metzgermisty winstonwhite house releases ai speech
