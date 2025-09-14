WHITE HOUSE RELEASES AI-GENERATED VIDEO OF TRUMP EULOGIZING CHARLIE KIRK❗

White House Releases AI-Generated Video Of Donald Trump - Eulogizing Charlie Kirk





Sept. 13, 2025





PALESTINIAN GENOCIDE - FOLLOW THE MONEY





The Jimmy Dore Show





Guest host Misty Winston and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss a video released by the White House of Donald Trump eulogizing Charlie Kirk, pointing out odd visual glitches like a disappearing pinky and frozen facial expressions as evidence it was AI-generated.





Online critics, including Andy Signore and even Grok AI analysis, flagged multiple irregularities, fueling suspicions that Trump’s team used synthetic media.





The two also discuss Donald Trump’s appearance at the 9/11 memorial, where his facial drooping led some to speculate he may have suffered a stroke, prompting Misty to outline stroke warning signs using the FAST method.





The segment concludes with a broader critique that presidents are merely puppets serving entrenched interests, and that electoral politics is more spectacle than substance.





Original:

https://youtu.be/kPWtp0ng8Mk





Any help would truly be appreciated!

https://www.patreon.com/ProgressiveTruthSeekers





Please! BUY ME A COFFEE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ProgressiveTruthSeekers





#ObeyWithOutQuestion #Dollar #Collapse #CrimeAgainstHumanity #Profits #WealthTransfer #GreatReset #Plandemic #Vaccines #BillGates #Klaus #Fauci





=





Get started today for just $99 per month for your first three months by using code JIMMY at

http://joincrowdhealth.com

. CrowdHealth is not insurance. Learn more!





Videos:

https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch





Podcasts:

https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts

(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)





ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member:

https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join





SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation:

https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags):

https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store





DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:





App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547





Jimmy Dore on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/miserablelib





About The Jimmy Dore Show:





#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.