Tucker Carlson expose the lies of Jan. 6 2021

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
* Video shows members of the Jan. 6 Committee are all liars 6:24
* Democrats in Congress lied about what happened on Jan 5:21
* Here is unseen video from January 6 5:28
* Democrats and the media tried to hide the truth about January 6: Charlie Hurt 2:27
* Tape we reviewed shows Jan. 6 was neither an ‘insurrection,’ nor ‘deadly’ 5:05
* Thomas Massie: These tapes have changed my perception of Jan 6 2:45
https://tuckercarlson.com/
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.