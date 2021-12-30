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Topicals Data & Performance
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30 views • December 30, 2021
Market share trends over the past few years show Topical products have been approaching a stabilization around 0.8% of the total markets in the United States and Canada.
When we separate legacy and non-legacy markets in the United States, we notice that the market share of Topicals in the new adult-use markets is less than in legacy US markets.
Looking at all states and provinces individually, we see that Topicals are doing particularly well in Colorado, accounting for 1.33% of all sales in the third quarter of 2021.
Within the Topicals category, Lotions, Salves, Gels and Creams make up a majority of category sales with 74.5% of all Topical sales in United States markets and 53.4% in Canada.
Episode 854 The Talking Hedge dives into Headset’s article…
https://youtu.be/L2g-o_wSUbE
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
When we separate legacy and non-legacy markets in the United States, we notice that the market share of Topicals in the new adult-use markets is less than in legacy US markets.
Looking at all states and provinces individually, we see that Topicals are doing particularly well in Colorado, accounting for 1.33% of all sales in the third quarter of 2021.
Within the Topicals category, Lotions, Salves, Gels and Creams make up a majority of category sales with 74.5% of all Topical sales in United States markets and 53.4% in Canada.
Episode 854 The Talking Hedge dives into Headset’s article…
https://youtu.be/L2g-o_wSUbE
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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