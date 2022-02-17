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Dr. David Martin | Canada, Trudeau’s Illegal Monopoly, Acuitas, CRISPR, NWO & Australia
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91 views • February 17, 2022
Dr. David Martin has exposed the illegal monopoly Trudeau is involved in, and the real reason why Trudeau will not back down.He says this may be the last chance that citizens have to take a civil stand before exercising their constitutional rights against a corrupt government.Dr. Martin also shared his knowledge on corrupt Australian politicians and how our country is essentially owned by big pharma, as previously told to me in my interview with Dr. Robert Malone. Streamed on: Feb 16, 6:01 pm EST
Links provided by Dr. Martin:
https://www.prosecutenow.com/
https://www.davidmartin.world/
https://www.fullyliveacademy.com
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. David Martin | Canada, Trudeau’s Illegal Monopoly, Acuitas, CRISPR, NWO & Australia
Dr. David Martin, Canada, Trudeau’s Illegal Monopoly, Acuitas, CRISPR, NWO & Australia, February 17 2022
Links provided by Dr. Martin:
https://www.prosecutenow.com/
https://www.davidmartin.world/
https://www.fullyliveacademy.com
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. David Martin | Canada, Trudeau’s Illegal Monopoly, Acuitas, CRISPR, NWO & Australia
Dr. David Martin, Canada, Trudeau’s Illegal Monopoly, Acuitas, CRISPR, NWO & Australia, February 17 2022
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