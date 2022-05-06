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Eve in Exile: The Restoration of Femininity
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344 views • May 06, 2022
Feminism was a scam. Now what? Women are faced with the massive opportunity of rebuilding in the wreckage of a Christian nation. How do we live faithfully as women now?
First-Wave feminists held rallies for women's suffrage. Second-Wave feminists marched for Prohibition, jobs, and abortion. Today, Third-Wave feminists stand firmly for nobody's quite sure what. Modern women need liberating now more than ever. The truth is, feminists don't know what liberation is. They have led us into a very boring dead end.
This documentary follows author Rebekah Merkle as she discusses the role of Christian women in today’s world, the pitfalls and distractions we should avoid, and how we should approach rebuilding the ruins of the West.
First-Wave feminists held rallies for women's suffrage. Second-Wave feminists marched for Prohibition, jobs, and abortion. Today, Third-Wave feminists stand firmly for nobody's quite sure what. Modern women need liberating now more than ever. The truth is, feminists don't know what liberation is. They have led us into a very boring dead end.
This documentary follows author Rebekah Merkle as she discusses the role of Christian women in today’s world, the pitfalls and distractions we should avoid, and how we should approach rebuilding the ruins of the West.
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