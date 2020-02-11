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G2Voice #032 Is the Germ Theory based on fake science If so, then what DOES cause Dis-ease 4-23-2017
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69 views • February 11, 2020
This week we are talking about the Germ “Theory” and what truly cases disease.

This weeks newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/397-g2voice-broadcast-32-is-the-germ-theory-based-on-fake-science-if-so-then-what-does-cause-dis-ease-4-21-2017

Upcoming Seminar: http://mmsnews.is/393-our-first-genesis-ii-church-seminar-in-2017-will-be-held-may-19th-21st-3-29-2017

Starting Procedure: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhCyJO1aVkE

Genesis II Church Newsletter Subscription: http://genesis2church.is/

Chlorine Dioxide Information:
How CD works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaBURpoIWSo
BioFilms Killed by CD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VM_mteWQrPg
Chlorine Dioxide for Pathogen Control: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ixk4mVJNotg

G2Voice Website: G2Voice.is
For Sacramental Products contact us at: [email protected] E-mail
or http://www.genesis2church.is/acquiring-mms
Home video course: http://www.genesis2church.is/course
Donate: http://www.genesis2church.is/donate
MMS Documentary: https://www.quantumleap.is
Facebook G2Voice: https://www.facebook.com/G2voice.is/
Facebook Genesis II Church: https://www.facebook.com/GenesisIIChurch/
Youtube G2Voice: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQRYRsUj7A_0S36nB1haEAg
YouTube Genesis II Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFH2DZShFVQvrOjVkkX8r-g
Twitter: https://twitter.com/G2Voice1

Sacramental Guidance (English): [email protected]
Orientation Sacramental (Espanol): [email protected]

G2Voice contact: [email protected]
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