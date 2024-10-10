💥Central Beirut: 18 people killed & 92 injured as a result of Israeli strikes in central Beirut, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reports

💥🇱🇧 According to preliminary reports, 11 people have been killed and 48 injured as a result of Israeli strikes in central Beirut, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reports.

Rescue workers are currently on the scene of the airstrike in central Beirut, and evacuation from the buildings is underway.

The head of Hezbollah's intelligence, Wafiq Safa, who was allegedly the target of Israeli air force strikes in Beirut, survived the attack, reported the Al Mayadeen channel.

UPDATED:

💥🇱🇧 The death toll from Israeli air force strikes on Beirut has risen to 18, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported that 92 people have been injured.