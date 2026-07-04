Dr. Ardis Show | Top 20 Drugs: Diabetes

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Metformin, sold under the brand name Glucophage, was the ninth most prescribed drug in America in 2025 and the only diabetes medication to land in the top 20. In this episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis walks through the published package insert and FDA black box warning that most patients never read, including metformin-associated lactic acidosis, which is fatal in roughly half the cases it occurs, chronic diarrhea reported in 53 percent of users, and the steady depletion of heart-protective vitamin B12.