Ukraine is not ready for Peace - 'The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin'
'The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' happens every year, where people can ask him questions.
Adding, there was a big screen behind the audience, for Putin to read online questions in Russian... more from Aussie Cossack to explain his photo that he showed:
❗️Someone just sent Putin this question:
"What can we do to help you make Russia an Empire?"
👏 👏 Good question..
@AussieCossack