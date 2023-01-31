'I think they are idiots', Del Bigtree says about the World Economic Forum (WEF)

Del Bigtree says, "You don't get to control us." "You don't get to decide what I drive, what I eat, whether I use gas or electric to cook my food." Davos, Switzerland is where the World Economic Forum (WEF) meets every year to try and set policy for the entire world. This video clip is Jeffery Jaxen with Del Bigtree on The Highwire from 26 Jan 2023. The full show is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/W6U30H5Rwvw2/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.