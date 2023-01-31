Create New Account
'I think they are idiots', Del Bigtree says about the World Economic Forum (WEF)
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago
Del Bigtree says, "You don't get to control us." "You don't get to decide what I drive, what I eat, whether I use gas or electric to cook my food." Davos, Switzerland is where the World Economic Forum (WEF) meets every year to try and set policy for the entire world. This video clip is Jeffery Jaxen with Del Bigtree on The Highwire from 26 Jan 2023. The full show is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/W6U30H5Rwvw2/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
del bigtreewefklaus schwab

