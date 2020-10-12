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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 12 October 2020
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38 views • October 12, 2020
Need to Know (12 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Schumer, Harris seek to sabotage Coney Barrett hearings. Poll: 56% say life better since Trump. Keith Olbermann goes full psycho Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump has new loyalists since 2016. The Squad pushes Biden far left. Biden: Voters don’t deserve to know if he’s a court packer. Mask destroy health--overwhelming evidence. Bari Weiss resigns from NY Times--not enough Bari Weiss coverage. Now Biden wants to fund the police!
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