Trump Back Possibly Late April Early May, Wall Street Held Accountable, Dominion Voting Destroyed, Robert David Steele

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Been a while since statements as bold as these have come forward. Will Trump be back within the month, Will Dominion face reality, will the major corporations stand in judgement for their terrible judgments, Will Wall Street give back what they have stole over the decades. Mark your calendar.