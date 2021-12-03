WHAT IS THE TRANS AGENDA? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc082-trans-humanism/
Dan writes in to ask whether there is a deeper agenda behind the recent push towards gender fluidity. James takes the answer in a surprising direction. Don't miss this important edition of Questions For Corbett.