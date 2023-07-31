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The Saltwater CEO: Leverage for More Waves, More Income, More Time | Garret Feliciano # 8
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1 view • July 31, 2023

Garret Feliciano, aka the Saltwater CEO, is a former Service Industry professional and the co-founder of Evolution Era on a mission to show people how to leverage their time with better opportunities.

Connect: IG | https://www.instagram.com/garretfeliciano/

 Having worked in the service industry for most of his adult life, after multiple failed attempts at trying to escape the rat race, he found his home in the online space. His mission is to be an example for others who believe that they "weren't put on Earth to serve dinner." Garret had a couple of surreal awakening moments around traumatic experiences where he got a glimpse of how precious time is as our most valuable resource.

That led him down a path of entrepreneurship, education, and health, guiding him to become his best version with multiple 6 figure biz - impacting others through business and leadership education and showing other wave chasers how to live their life of their dreams with greater reach. 

Show Notes:
00:00 Intro
02:45 Before the Water - Service Industry Grind
04:10 I Wasn't Put on Earth to Serve Dinner
05:15 Death Puts Priorities in Perspective
06:40 Time is Your Most Valuable Resource
08:30 Drop shipping & Affiliate Marketing
12:00 Bali and the call to The Water
17:00 Grandfather Framework for Making Big Decisions
22:30 75 Hard, Overcoming Childhood Programs - Self-Image
31:45 Playing Infinite Games
41:00 The Water
44:37 Buy Your Time Back
52:20 The Saltwater CEO
57:10 Evolution Era
1:00:00 Testing Your Own Armor
1:01:45 Leverage
1:08:30 A Better Vehicle to Your Success

Learn more:
https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com


 More Episodes: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com

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healthwaterionized waterkangenaffiliate marketing
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