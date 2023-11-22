How we got here...

Covid was the great revealer. It revealed who your true friends were. It
revealed what kind of person you are. It undoubtedly revealed the
massive corruption in government and media. It revealed the amount of
propaganda we are subject to in order to sway and control our emotions.
It revealed how terribly broken the education system is. It revealed the
weak foundation and bought-off studies most scientific opinion is built
upon. It revealed that the world we were living in was essentially just
an illusion and it revealed the true evil that permeates throughout it.
The silver lining is that we can see this so clearly now (well, some of
us anyway). And the opportunity ahead is to take back the good bits we
all had growing up, reapply them, and carve a brand new path forward for
future generations. One that’s built on truth and integrity. That
excites me very much, and I’m willing to spend the rest of my life
working toward that goal. I hope you are too. Have faith and push back.
Risk it all and you/we will be rewarded heavily. I firmly believe that.
