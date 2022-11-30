Cops ARREST Mom For Having Son Walk Half A Mile Home

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Jimmy Dore Show

Nov 30, 2022

In a story straight out of the "You wouldn't believe it, but…" file, a Waco, Texas mom named Heather Wallace was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she disciplined her 8-year-old son while driving home by making him get out of the car and walk the half a mile to their house through their sleepy suburban neighborhood. Wallace has since pled guilty, been assigned community service, been forced to quit her job, been required to take regular drug tests and has not been allowed to be alone with her own children. Jimmy and Stef break down this unbelievable story of overpolicing run amok and encourage anyone who can to help with Wallace's GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/db1f54a3