Resign You Ratfink, Resign Turd-O (A Bronx Cheer for M. Trudeau)

While Tyrant Turd-O shamefully takes a lap around the world as a most ironic champion of democracy (and no this ain't a joke), Mama Daisy (clip cobbler here) and Daisy's Daughter (young singer of this fine feathered cheeky ballad) offer up their homespun advice on what Monsider Turd-O the Ratfink should do – RESIGN!



And while we're at it, LET's NOT FORGET THE brave CANADIAN FREEDOM TRUCKERS and all their friends and families who started a wonderful worldwide movement! Love and gratitude to all of you!



Sending many Bronx Cheers out to you Turd-O, we hope the rest of ya's enjoy this little video.

Daisy Moses & Daughter



LYRICS:



RESIGN YOU RATFINK



Resign you RatFink

Resign Turd-O

For shame, you Ratfink

For shame, Turd-O



You're crushing good people, You scoff at their plight

Now take flight, you tyrant, take flight



You pilfered their fuel for you hoped they'd freeze

You smashed their truck windows and capped their knees

With horses you trampled, with sticks you beat

You took savings, so they couldn't eat!



True evil must lurk in your soul, most dark

You're heartless and lying and cruel

To steal hard-earned money, to make awful threats

You'll take all the children and then kill their pets…SO…



Step down, you globalist goon, step down

Good people of Canada see you're a clown

Here's love for the truckers, our hope is with you

For freedom stay strong, brave and true and…

Eff you Monsieur Turd-o EFF YOU!