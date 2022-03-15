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Resign You Ratfink, Resign Turd-O (A Bronx Cheer for M. Trudeau)
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90 views • March 15, 2022
While Tyrant Turd-O shamefully takes a lap around the world as a most ironic champion of democracy (and no this ain't a joke), Mama Daisy (clip cobbler here) and Daisy's Daughter (young singer of this fine feathered cheeky ballad) offer up their homespun advice on what Monsider Turd-O the Ratfink should do – RESIGN!
And while we're at it, LET's NOT FORGET THE brave CANADIAN FREEDOM TRUCKERS and all their friends and families who started a wonderful worldwide movement! Love and gratitude to all of you!
Sending many Bronx Cheers out to you Turd-O, we hope the rest of ya's enjoy this little video.
Daisy Moses & Daughter
LYRICS:
RESIGN YOU RATFINK
Resign you RatFink
Resign Turd-O
For shame, you Ratfink
For shame, Turd-O
You're crushing good people, You scoff at their plight
Now take flight, you tyrant, take flight
You pilfered their fuel for you hoped they'd freeze
You smashed their truck windows and capped their knees
With horses you trampled, with sticks you beat
You took savings, so they couldn't eat!
True evil must lurk in your soul, most dark
You're heartless and lying and cruel
To steal hard-earned money, to make awful threats
You'll take all the children and then kill their pets…SO…
Step down, you globalist goon, step down
Good people of Canada see you're a clown
Here's love for the truckers, our hope is with you
For freedom stay strong, brave and true and…
Eff you Monsieur Turd-o EFF YOU!
And while we're at it, LET's NOT FORGET THE brave CANADIAN FREEDOM TRUCKERS and all their friends and families who started a wonderful worldwide movement! Love and gratitude to all of you!
Sending many Bronx Cheers out to you Turd-O, we hope the rest of ya's enjoy this little video.
Daisy Moses & Daughter
LYRICS:
RESIGN YOU RATFINK
Resign you RatFink
Resign Turd-O
For shame, you Ratfink
For shame, Turd-O
You're crushing good people, You scoff at their plight
Now take flight, you tyrant, take flight
You pilfered their fuel for you hoped they'd freeze
You smashed their truck windows and capped their knees
With horses you trampled, with sticks you beat
You took savings, so they couldn't eat!
True evil must lurk in your soul, most dark
You're heartless and lying and cruel
To steal hard-earned money, to make awful threats
You'll take all the children and then kill their pets…SO…
Step down, you globalist goon, step down
Good people of Canada see you're a clown
Here's love for the truckers, our hope is with you
For freedom stay strong, brave and true and…
Eff you Monsieur Turd-o EFF YOU!
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