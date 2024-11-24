Topics: #melatonin, #poisoning, #toxicity, #nutrition, #medicine, #toxicology



See also these other reviews: 1. MELATONIN (part1) must be good if it is being attacked by CNN and the American Medical Association https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/time-for-us-to-talk-about-melatonin

2. AMA+CNN=Miseducating Medics and the Masses by Misrepresenting MELATONIN, part 2 https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/amacnnmiseducating-medics-and-the

3. Critical reading of "Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise despite potential health harms" published by CNN on Feb1 2022 and promoted by American Medical Association (Melatonin, part3)https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/critical-reading-of-using-melatonin

4. CNN and A.M.A. fail at math, science, and logic when attacking MELATONIN (part4) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/cnn-and-ama-fail-at-math-science

5. Melatonin (part5) on Thrombosis, Sepsis and Mortality Rate in COVID-19 Patients published in International Journal of Infectious Diseases 2021 (online) and 2022 (printed) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/melatonin-part5-on-thrombosis-sepsis

6. TUTORIAL VIDEO (45min) on Melatonin (part6), Mitochondria, Metabolism, Malignancy, and Mentoring https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/tutorial-video-45min-on-melatonin

7. Dietary sources of melatonin https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/dietary-sources-of-melatonin

8. VIDEO dismantles the newest attack on MELATONIN from Associated Press (AP) and National Public Radio (NPR) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/video-dismantles-the-newest-attack

9. VIDEO: Toxicity vs Safety of Melatonin in the Age of Medical Propaganda and Bogus Journalism in 2023-2024 https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/video-toxicity-vs-safety-of-melatonin