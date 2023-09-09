Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA™ Geoengineering & Climate Change “Science”
channel image
Alex Hammer
4276 Subscribers
199 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the inventor of email, is a scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and Fulbright Scholar who holds 4 degrees from MIT including his PhD in Biological Engineering. He started 7 successful high-tech companies providing thousands of jobs in Massachusetts. His life has been about solving very tough problems by identifying the root cause, bringing together people to innovate real solutions. Now, he wants to serve America, beyond "Left" and "Right" to deliver solutions we need and deserve. Most importantly, Dr.SHIVA is ONE of US - not another lawyer or lobbyist or politician.


https://shiva4president.com/

https://truthfreedomhealth.com/

https://vashiva.tv/

https://cytosolve.com/


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/


ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/

ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube


❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket