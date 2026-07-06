The United Nations just discovered basic math. After 75 years of issuing refunds for money they never actually received, they were legally forced to face reality. Congratulations, global diplomats. Welcome to the 20th century.





Meanwhile, the rest of the world is already in the 22nd.





Mastercard and Crédit Agricole just completed the first-ever autonomous AI agent payment in the wild. A real customer in Europe told an AI their budget and which music festival they wanted to attend. The AI didn't just pull up links. It scouted ticket platforms, selected passes, calculated fees, and executed the entire transaction—on its own. The human just nodded yes to a final notification.





We are officially entering an era where your software has its own wallet.





Mastercard launched Agent Pay—a global framework for machines to pay other machines in fractions of a cent, entirely in the background while we sleep. Meanwhile, Japan's SBI Holdings just dropped nearly $300 million to buy a crypto platform, building the digital fortresses that will hold billions for autonomous AI networks.





Farmers in regions hammered by supply chain collapses are now using AI data streams as collateral. Autonomous tractors and drones generate predictive crop data so accurate that the data itself has become currency—securing operating loans from machine lenders without a single human signature.





The White House just signed two executive orders forcing a shift to post-quantum cryptography. Because if AI agents are going to handle your money, the security infrastructure has to be flawless.





The future of money is making its own choices. Balancing its own ledgers. Leaving bureaucracy in the dust.





Keep an eye on your bank account. The next time you're over budget, it might not be your spouse. It might be your phone cutting you off.





Where we go one, we go all.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.