More evidence that the tech companies are part of and the Ten Kings with one mind. We cover the destruction of the power grid and food supply as well. The war on beef is getting crazy with really wild nutritional requirements.

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New book about what is the Fourth Beast System and how Seal One was key to start it. We cover new ideas about Abomination of Desolation, and who could be the Ten Kingdoms. https://www.amazon.com/Seal-Opened-Keys-Beast-KINGDOM-ebook/dp/B0B65NZH1R/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1NNH620XXMKWV&keywords=sjwellfire&qid=1658255333&sprefix=sjwellfire%2Caps%2C132&sr=8-2

MSN Pushing for Big Tech to Join UN Security Council - Fourth Beast Rising









