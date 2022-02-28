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Both Sars-CoV-2 Virus & Vaccines Are Bioweapons
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45 views • February 28, 2022
Former Pfizer employee and current biotech analyst Karen Kingston joined Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American magazine, at the We Stand America event on the Texas border with Mexico. She asserted that pharmaceutical companies have conspired with countries that are enemies of America to develop both viruses and vaccines that are bioweapons. She added Americans need to recognize this attack on America and our posterity, speak the truth boldly, and then get back to our foundational truths, such as the Constitution. The national security threat is not a virus, it’s the mandates and inoculations.
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