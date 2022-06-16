T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Jon Harris 6-16-22

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Jon Harris, from upstate New York, creates podcasts and blog pieces designed to promote critical thinking in the areas of theology, culture, and politics. He is a reformed Christian and traditional American conservative. Currently, Jon has been providing content examining the social justice movement in Christian circles. He tries to use his background in theology, history, and apologetics to provide unique and helpful content.