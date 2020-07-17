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Fraudci’s NIAID could make millions off vaccine
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36 views • July 17, 2020
Del Bigtree, May 15, 2020
#OperationWarpSpeed, the race to make a #coronavirus vaccine, is well underway. Moderna’s vaccine candidate has been lauded by the media and NIAID Director Toni Fauci as a top pick. But breaking information reveals a potentially profitable relationship between Fauci and Moderna, and a conflict of interest that could make his scientists at NIAID hundreds of millions of dollars.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q/
https://thehighwire.com/
#OperationWarpSpeed, the race to make a #coronavirus vaccine, is well underway. Moderna’s vaccine candidate has been lauded by the media and NIAID Director Toni Fauci as a top pick. But breaking information reveals a potentially profitable relationship between Fauci and Moderna, and a conflict of interest that could make his scientists at NIAID hundreds of millions of dollars.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q/
https://thehighwire.com/
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