A snippet of the Interview with Abu Jamal, The Spokesman of the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades of the PFLP
Published 18 hours ago

A snippet of the interview with Abu Jamal, The spokesman of the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades of the PFLP, produced by RNN and conducted by @beirbua1798 on Twitter.

This interview is more relevant now than ever. Watch it, learn from it and share it everywhere.

The Link<< https://x.com/Aldanmarki/status/1726045359061729315?s=09




israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

