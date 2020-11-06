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This Is Where We Stand Truth and Art TV
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16 views • November 06, 2020
This Is Where We Stand Truth and Art TV / Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/0875d45c-e18e-4cf0-a1e7-b1848eb0146d Those that know what’s coming are using today to prepare.
Go to PrepareWithTruthandArttv.com
Special Report LIVE STREAM - Headlines and latest updates
Recorded LIVE Thursday Night 11-5-20
Subscribe now to the new Truth and Art TV Member channel at Truthandart.tv for only $2.99/month or $29.99/year. Help support the future of this platform!
Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/TruthandArtTV1
Subscribe to Truth and Art TV CHANNEL 2 for music videos and more:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwM...
Find me on Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zF2p...
To find me on Rumble go to: https://rumble.com/user/TruthAndArtTV
Subscribe to my newsletter here: http://truthandarttv.com/newsletter-s...
Support this platform via mail by mailing support (payable) to:
Truth and Art TV
9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd Ste E-4 #26
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Purchase one of my Patriot t-shirts.
https://teespring.com/stores/truth-an...
Purchase my music album 'The Storm'
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MG12T9T
Purchase my music album 'This Moment'
https://www.amazon.com/This-Moment-Ar...
Purchase my music album 'Paradigm Shift'
https://www.amazon.com/Paradigm-Shift...
To purchase a copy of my book 'The Art of Overcoming the New World Order' – go to:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1523458283
Go to PrepareWithTruthandArttv.com
Special Report LIVE STREAM - Headlines and latest updates
Recorded LIVE Thursday Night 11-5-20
Subscribe now to the new Truth and Art TV Member channel at Truthandart.tv for only $2.99/month or $29.99/year. Help support the future of this platform!
Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/TruthandArtTV1
Subscribe to Truth and Art TV CHANNEL 2 for music videos and more:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwM...
Find me on Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zF2p...
To find me on Rumble go to: https://rumble.com/user/TruthAndArtTV
Subscribe to my newsletter here: http://truthandarttv.com/newsletter-s...
Support this platform via mail by mailing support (payable) to:
Truth and Art TV
9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd Ste E-4 #26
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Purchase one of my Patriot t-shirts.
https://teespring.com/stores/truth-an...
Purchase my music album 'The Storm'
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MG12T9T
Purchase my music album 'This Moment'
https://www.amazon.com/This-Moment-Ar...
Purchase my music album 'Paradigm Shift'
https://www.amazon.com/Paradigm-Shift...
To purchase a copy of my book 'The Art of Overcoming the New World Order' – go to:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1523458283
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