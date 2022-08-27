263 - Und noch mehr 3er

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3+3+3 (bei
2:27:18 h)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92WLnP-q1_s
Update: wurde auch am Sonntag, 28.8.
wieder in einer kontinuierlichen Schleife gebracht.
Strahlungskarte
https://www.saveecobot.com/en/radiation-maps#7/50.764/32.190/gamma
(ab 300 nSv/h gibt es Alarm)
RIA
https://ria-ru.translate.goog/20220827/zapad-1812327613.html?_x_tr_sl=ru&_x_tr_tl=de&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Die Falle
https://odysee.com/@truthteller:3/wg2pt4evgmym:c
.