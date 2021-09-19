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LIFE is Wisdom School to Infinite LOVE Consciousness w/Guy Finley: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #43
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4 views • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss how our life on Earth is actually Wisdom School for advanced 5th dimension and above souls with the author, Guy Finley. The founder of Buddhism, Siddhartha Gautama Shakyamuni said, “I am not the first Buddha who came upon Earth, nor shall I be the last.” Now, the definition of a true Buddha is a person awakened to the nature of our holographic matrix whereby from within our inner consciousness we dream the physical world into being. I’ve always found it interesting that Siddhartha acknowledges that Earth is not the only exist within the cosmos that he chooses to reincarnate into. He found that Earth is challenging in that there are no manuals for how to awaken within the illusion, which is why it is recognized as an advanced sojourn within Samsara. Guy, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Can you explain how Earth is Wisdom School for souls?
3. In Buddhism, the dual nature of Samsara is heightened on Earth, so it’s like a mega-mall of experiences. People can go down the negative track OR they can choose to venture the path towards enlightenment, which makes them seem in the clouds for many people who are not pursuing that level of consciousness with source. Buddha advises the Middle Way. What are your thoughts?
4. How can people self-realize their true self and connect to the Christ consciousness of source?
5. Most people live in the past or muse over the future, but not present in the current moment. What are your tips for healing and let go of old patterns that resurface in old unlearned life lessons?
6. Let’s talk about EGO. Most people, struggle to make peace with their ego. What are your tips for training the ego so the monkey mind doesn’t overwhelm us with constant running thoughts, negative back-talk/re-runs of old traumas, and all the different ways the narcissistic ego tries to take over?
7. I do hypnosis and 6th senses consultations for people elevating their spiritual awakening & ascension process. Often, I address my client’s FEARS. What tips do you have for addressing fear responsibly?
8. What can people learn in your online Wisdom School and webinars?
9. What are your suggestions for building a 5th dimension and higher society?
To learn more about Guy Finley's webinars, courses, and books, visit: https://www.guyfinley.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Can you explain how Earth is Wisdom School for souls?
3. In Buddhism, the dual nature of Samsara is heightened on Earth, so it’s like a mega-mall of experiences. People can go down the negative track OR they can choose to venture the path towards enlightenment, which makes them seem in the clouds for many people who are not pursuing that level of consciousness with source. Buddha advises the Middle Way. What are your thoughts?
4. How can people self-realize their true self and connect to the Christ consciousness of source?
5. Most people live in the past or muse over the future, but not present in the current moment. What are your tips for healing and let go of old patterns that resurface in old unlearned life lessons?
6. Let’s talk about EGO. Most people, struggle to make peace with their ego. What are your tips for training the ego so the monkey mind doesn’t overwhelm us with constant running thoughts, negative back-talk/re-runs of old traumas, and all the different ways the narcissistic ego tries to take over?
7. I do hypnosis and 6th senses consultations for people elevating their spiritual awakening & ascension process. Often, I address my client’s FEARS. What tips do you have for addressing fear responsibly?
8. What can people learn in your online Wisdom School and webinars?
9. What are your suggestions for building a 5th dimension and higher society?
To learn more about Guy Finley's webinars, courses, and books, visit: https://www.guyfinley.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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