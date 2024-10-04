The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Fear Kamala? Not A Chance...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!
If you watch the mainstream media (I would recommend against it), you could easily gain a fearful narrative about on candidate or the other. One party or the other. Problem for the establishment is that the body of Christ is active in this election more than any before. And we are not given the spirit of fear. So we reject it and proceed in faith! Let's Rock!
Music video credit
Halo - Time To Run
Put it on your playlist @
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Y9skEj
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4eN9hW0
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
Knight of Terror! A Christian's Guide to Surviving Election Season
Holy Post
@HolyPost
https://www.youtube.com/@HolyPost
Get Intouch Ministries daily devotional with the app
@ Apple - https://apple.co/47PYeJp
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4eq1CNA
Rock 'n' Roll for your soul
It's The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
Now streaming on US Sports Radio