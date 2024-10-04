BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Fear Kamala? Not A Chance...
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
7 months ago

If you watch the mainstream media (I would recommend against it), you could easily gain a fearful narrative about on candidate or the other. One party or the other. Problem for the establishment is that the body of Christ is active in this election more than any before. And we are not given the spirit of fear. So we reject it and proceed in faith! Let's Rock!


