Global Alert News - #381 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday November 26, 2022. Dane reports on the dead zones in the oceans, and how oceans are losing their ability to produce oxygen. Plus, the "could, may, might" distractions that corrupt scientists and collaborating government [officials] blather when announcing plans to dim the sun to reduce global warming, never admitting it's ongoing now.
