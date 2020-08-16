In 2018 Benjamin Netanyahu Told the UN, Pompeo and Putin That Israel Was Going To Flatten Hezbollah and Beirut

In September 2018 unpopular Israeli Prime Minister Benji Netanyahu told the annual gathering of the General Assembly of the United Nations that Israel was not happy with Iran (apparently) warehousing advanced missiles in three locations in Beirut right beside their main airport. He told the assembly that Israel is aware of this and threatened Hezbollah for hiding these missiles among the Beirut population and using Lebanese citizens as 'human shields'. Two month's later in two separate meetings Netanyahu told US Secretary Mike Pompeo and Russian Czar Valeri Putin that Israel was going after these targets in Beirut. On August 4th, 2020 it appears that Israel (covertly) enacted on these threats as the World saw an unexplainable 'attack' on the Port of Beirut and the people of Lebanon were left in a haze of brown dust. Did Pompeo and Putin know that Netanyahu was serious about carrying out this terror attack on the people of Lebanon?