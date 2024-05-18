EPOCH TV | Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill”

Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill” “You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.” Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin. Ivermectin is also:





• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)

• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health

• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination

• used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered.





Full Interview:





The Surprising Potential of Ivermectin Against Cancer: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy





https://bit.ly/Ivermectin-Miracle