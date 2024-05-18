EPOCH TV | Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill”

Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill” “You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.” Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin. Ivermectin is also:
• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)
• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health
• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination
• used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered.
Full Interview:
The Surprising Potential of Ivermectin Against Cancer: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.