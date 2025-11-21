If Americans Knew What Israel Is Doing!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The last goal is to shape the emerging world order, to which end the US had to speed up the end of the present one by shaking the global economy to its core."
~ Donald J. Trump
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK9IYzUjk2ZZ
"I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalized people. They cannot have a nuclear weapon."
- Trump on Iran.
“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”
- Donald J. Trump
Jew World Order
https://www.jewworldorder.org/2022/05/
The New World Order is the Jew World Order!
http://one-just-world.blogspot.com/2015/08/the-new-world-order-is-jew-world-order.html
New world order pledged to Jews 80 years ago
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/452693/New-world-order-pledged-to-Jews-80-years-ago
Trump Is Acting Like Israel's Puppet, Not Russia's
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/trump-is-acting-like-a-puppet-of-israel-not-russia/
Trump controlled by Mossad
https://crazzfiles.com/trump-controlled-by-mossad-part-1/
Source - If Americans Knew
Mirrored - MediaGiant
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!