If Americans Knew What Israel Is Doing!

"The last goal is to shape the emerging world order, to which end the US had to speed up the end of the present one by shaking the global economy to its core."

~ Donald J. Trump

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK9IYzUjk2ZZ

"I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalized people. They cannot have a nuclear weapon."

- Trump on Iran.

“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

- Donald J. Trump

Jew World Order

https://www.jewworldorder.org/2022/05/

The New World Order is the Jew World Order!

http://one-just-world.blogspot.com/2015/08/the-new-world-order-is-jew-world-order.html

New world order pledged to Jews 80 years ago

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/452693/New-world-order-pledged-to-Jews-80-years-ago

Trump Is Acting Like Israel's Puppet, Not Russia's

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/trump-is-acting-like-a-puppet-of-israel-not-russia/

Trump controlled by Mossad

https://crazzfiles.com/trump-controlled-by-mossad-part-1/

Source - If Americans Knew

Mirrored - MediaGiant

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!