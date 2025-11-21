BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If Americans Knew What Israel Is Doing!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
411 views • 3 days ago

"The last goal is to shape the emerging world order, to which end the US had to speed up the end of the present one by shaking the global economy to its core."

~ Donald J. Trump

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK9IYzUjk2ZZ

"I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalized people. They cannot have a nuclear weapon."

- Trump on Iran.

“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

- Donald J. Trump

Jew World Order

https://www.jewworldorder.org/2022/05/

The New World Order is the Jew World Order!

http://one-just-world.blogspot.com/2015/08/the-new-world-order-is-jew-world-order.html

New world order pledged to Jews 80 years ago

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/452693/New-world-order-pledged-to-Jews-80-years-ago

Trump Is Acting Like Israel's Puppet, Not Russia's

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/trump-is-acting-like-a-puppet-of-israel-not-russia/

Trump controlled by Mossad

https://crazzfiles.com/trump-controlled-by-mossad-part-1/

Source - If Americans Knew

Mirrored - MediaGiant

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpisraelnetanyahu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy