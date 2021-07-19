© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 SHOTS, CANCER AND HIV
Follow
1
Share
Report
85 views • July 19, 2021
Sam Bailey, July 13, 2021
What is the link between Covid-19 shots, Cancer and HIV?
Watch the video to find out more...
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid&sr
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Professor Sharon Lewin: https://www.doherty.edu.au/people/professor-sharon-lewin
2. ABC Radio ‘On Health Report with Dr Norman Swan’ - 3 Feb 2020: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/healthreport/when-will-we-have-a-vaccine-coronavirus/11925082
3. Polymerase Chain Reaction for the Diagnosis of HIV Infection in Adults: http://www.omsj.org/wp-content/uploads/PCR-No-Gold-Standard-1996.pdf
4. $17m shot in the arm for UQ’s COVID-19 vaccine research: https://stories.uq.edu.au/news/2020/17m-shot-in-the-arm-for-uq-covid-19-vaccine-research/index.html
5. UQ vaccine scientists report positive results from pre-clinical testing: https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2020/08/uq-vaccine-scientists-report-positive-results-pre-clinical-testing
6. Australian COVID vaccine terminated due to HIV ‘false positives’: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/australian-covid-vaccine-terminated-due-to-hiv-false-positives-20201210-p56mju.html
7. Queensland COVID vaccine trials: Why researchers knew HIV fragments were a gamble: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/queensland-covid-vaccine-trials-why-researchers-knew-hiv-fragments-were-a-gamble-c-1748289
8. ABC Radio ‘Talkback: Vaccine rollout’ - 12 Apr 2021: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lifematters/talkback:-vaccine-rollout/13298564
9. Methods of surveillance for HIV infection at U.S. sentinel hospitals 1990: https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/1580057
10. Why so many antibodies fail to protect against HIV infection: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/11/101118123847.htm
11. Less than half of women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer within a month of seeing a doctor, finds survey - Dr M Romero’s response: https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k4419/rapid-responses
12. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1-Like DNA Sequences and Immunoreactive Viral Particles with Unique Association with Breast Cancer: https://europepmc.org/article/MED/9729531#similar-articles
13. Prostate, breast and gynecological cancer markers RAK with homology to HIV-1: https://europepmc.org/article/MED/9500213
14. COBAS® AmpliPrep/COBAS® TaqMan® HIV-1 Test: https://web.archive.org/web/20190208124024/https://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/BloodBloodProducts/ApprovedProducts/PremarketApprovalsPMAs/ucm092879.pdf
15. Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos et al - The Perth Group ‘HIV – a virus like no other’: http://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=42
16. Dr Eva Rakowicz-Szulczynska’s patent app: https://www.surechembl.org/document/EP-1012159-A1
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZbRcCJIhfs
What is the link between Covid-19 shots, Cancer and HIV?
Watch the video to find out more...
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid&sr
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Professor Sharon Lewin: https://www.doherty.edu.au/people/professor-sharon-lewin
2. ABC Radio ‘On Health Report with Dr Norman Swan’ - 3 Feb 2020: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/healthreport/when-will-we-have-a-vaccine-coronavirus/11925082
3. Polymerase Chain Reaction for the Diagnosis of HIV Infection in Adults: http://www.omsj.org/wp-content/uploads/PCR-No-Gold-Standard-1996.pdf
4. $17m shot in the arm for UQ’s COVID-19 vaccine research: https://stories.uq.edu.au/news/2020/17m-shot-in-the-arm-for-uq-covid-19-vaccine-research/index.html
5. UQ vaccine scientists report positive results from pre-clinical testing: https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2020/08/uq-vaccine-scientists-report-positive-results-pre-clinical-testing
6. Australian COVID vaccine terminated due to HIV ‘false positives’: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/australian-covid-vaccine-terminated-due-to-hiv-false-positives-20201210-p56mju.html
7. Queensland COVID vaccine trials: Why researchers knew HIV fragments were a gamble: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/queensland-covid-vaccine-trials-why-researchers-knew-hiv-fragments-were-a-gamble-c-1748289
8. ABC Radio ‘Talkback: Vaccine rollout’ - 12 Apr 2021: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lifematters/talkback:-vaccine-rollout/13298564
9. Methods of surveillance for HIV infection at U.S. sentinel hospitals 1990: https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/1580057
10. Why so many antibodies fail to protect against HIV infection: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/11/101118123847.htm
11. Less than half of women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer within a month of seeing a doctor, finds survey - Dr M Romero’s response: https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k4419/rapid-responses
12. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1-Like DNA Sequences and Immunoreactive Viral Particles with Unique Association with Breast Cancer: https://europepmc.org/article/MED/9729531#similar-articles
13. Prostate, breast and gynecological cancer markers RAK with homology to HIV-1: https://europepmc.org/article/MED/9500213
14. COBAS® AmpliPrep/COBAS® TaqMan® HIV-1 Test: https://web.archive.org/web/20190208124024/https://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/BloodBloodProducts/ApprovedProducts/PremarketApprovalsPMAs/ucm092879.pdf
15. Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos et al - The Perth Group ‘HIV – a virus like no other’: http://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=42
16. Dr Eva Rakowicz-Szulczynska’s patent app: https://www.surechembl.org/document/EP-1012159-A1
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZbRcCJIhfs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.