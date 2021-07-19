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COVID-19 SHOTS, CANCER AND HIV
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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85 views • July 19, 2021
Sam Bailey, July 13, 2021

What is the link between Covid-19 shots, Cancer and HIV?
Watch the video to find out more...

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Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781

Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid&sr
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

References:
1. Professor Sharon Lewin: https://www.doherty.edu.au/people/professor-sharon-lewin
2. ABC Radio ‘On Health Report with Dr Norman Swan’ - 3 Feb 2020: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/healthreport/when-will-we-have-a-vaccine-coronavirus/11925082
3. Polymerase Chain Reaction for the Diagnosis of HIV Infection in Adults: http://www.omsj.org/wp-content/uploads/PCR-No-Gold-Standard-1996.pdf
4. $17m shot in the arm for UQ’s COVID-19 vaccine research: https://stories.uq.edu.au/news/2020/17m-shot-in-the-arm-for-uq-covid-19-vaccine-research/index.html
5. UQ vaccine scientists report positive results from pre-clinical testing: https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2020/08/uq-vaccine-scientists-report-positive-results-pre-clinical-testing
6. Australian COVID vaccine terminated due to HIV ‘false positives’: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/australian-covid-vaccine-terminated-due-to-hiv-false-positives-20201210-p56mju.html
7. Queensland COVID vaccine trials: Why researchers knew HIV fragments were a gamble: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/queensland-covid-vaccine-trials-why-researchers-knew-hiv-fragments-were-a-gamble-c-1748289
8. ABC Radio ‘Talkback: Vaccine rollout’ - 12 Apr 2021: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lifematters/talkback:-vaccine-rollout/13298564
9. Methods of surveillance for HIV infection at U.S. sentinel hospitals 1990: https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/1580057
10. Why so many antibodies fail to protect against HIV infection: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/11/101118123847.htm
11. Less than half of women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer within a month of seeing a doctor, finds survey - Dr M Romero’s response: https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k4419/rapid-responses
12. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1-Like DNA Sequences and Immunoreactive Viral Particles with Unique Association with Breast Cancer: https://europepmc.org/article/MED/9729531#similar-articles
13. Prostate, breast and gynecological cancer markers RAK with homology to HIV-1: https://europepmc.org/article/MED/9500213
14. COBAS® AmpliPrep/COBAS® TaqMan® HIV-1 Test: https://web.archive.org/web/20190208124024/https://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/BloodBloodProducts/ApprovedProducts/PremarketApprovalsPMAs/ucm092879.pdf
15. Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos et al - The Perth Group ‘HIV – a virus like no other’: http://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=42
16. Dr Eva Rakowicz-Szulczynska’s patent app: https://www.surechembl.org/document/EP-1012159-A1

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