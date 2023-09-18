Create New Account
💥Kharkov Tonight - Russian Missile Launches - as Several Strong Explosions are Reported in the City
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

💥 More videos from Kharkov as several strong explosions are reported in the city.

 Ukrainian TG channels report the use of ballistic missiles [Iskander]

Also, they're reporting powerful explosions in Kherson too.

russia ukraine russian ukrainians

