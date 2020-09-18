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True News: 'No Place for Violence in our Political Discourse' ?!?!?
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20 views • September 18, 2020
It's hard to get upset with people who are so deluded - the media response to the Gabrielle Giffords shooting is a true example of the power of the Matrix. Also, to clarify my previous vid, anti-psychotics rarely have side effects, and talk therapy may not be the only valid therapy for schizophrenia.
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