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AH. MMS SPAIN: A Biologist explains how Chlorine Dioxide helps a Covid-19 patient towards recovery (English Subtitled)
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501 views • August 17, 2020
A Biologist from Spain explains how coronavirus affects the body and how Chlorine Dioxide fights it to help the body recover quickly. I pulled this from the Comusav.org website.
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