X39 Stem Cell Activation Patch Using Light

Buy X39 Light Wave Patcheshttps://healthylifetechnology.com/products/lifewave-x39-patch

Learn More at https://lifewave.com/usamedbed or email us at [email protected] X39 LifeWave Patches using technology developed using light technology in patches with photobiomodulation. The patches contain organic materials that are processed and activated by infrared light in the body.

The patches use a blend of different wave lengths of light that when it hits the skin in sends information into the cells. This causes in an increase in the production of copper peptides.

THE X39 STEM CELL ACTIVATION PATCH IS A FORM OF WEARABLE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY

Learn More at https://lifewave.com/usamedbed

X39 is made from organic crystals that reflect back your own light to make change in your body. This process is called photobiomodulation. Light works fast to support the natural flow of energy in your body, restoring optimal health in a non-transdermal, non-invasive and safe way.

Regenerate and repair back to a healthier state.

Look and feel young again – regardless of age.