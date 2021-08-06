X22 REPORT: Mil Intel, No Such Agency | Key, POTUS & Patriots - Stone, Everything Revolves Around P 2020 Election

X22 REPORT: Ep. 2545b - August 5, 2022

Military Intelligence, No Such Agency- Key, POTUS & Patriots - Stone, Everything Revolves Around P 2020 Election



Trump and the patriots needed the [DS] to commit the crime, the patriots caught them in the act. Now the people are rallying together to show fraud, fraud vitiates everything. Military Intelligence and No Such Agency are the key, they have captured the foreign and domestic collusion in the Presidential election, Trump caught them all. Trump and the patriots are the stone that has the strength to push the truth out to the rest of the people, both together is the keystone. Everything we are witnessing revolves around the Presidential Election of 2020, when fraud is shown to the public the current government will be incapacitated. Devolution.



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