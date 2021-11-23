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Their plan: "We will TURN BACK THE CLOCK" - "The Magicians" Finale Decoded (3 of ?)
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111 views • November 23, 2021
We pick up where we left off, giving our attention to the scene where the magicians make their plan. This plan features the turning back of the clock, in Eliot's own words, and that expression implies reversing time or going back in time. This is a key part of the plan in the SyFy show's fictional plot, and it's a key part of a plan in reality as real magic is performed by real magicians. When Eliot says, "There is no uncrucial portion of this," we should know that this is for our benefit!
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A full HD version can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheMagiciansFinale_P3.mp4
The featured blog post:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2021/11/their-plan-we-will-turn-back-clock.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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