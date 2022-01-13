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Treaasure in Heaven
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0 view • January 13, 2022
Jesus said where our treasure is our heart is there too. So if our treasure is here on earth in monetary things, clealry that is where our heart is and not with God. If our heart is here on earth where will we go when we die...
We need to work for God, for love, and then our treasure can be in heaven and thus our heart as well.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
We need to work for God, for love, and then our treasure can be in heaven and thus our heart as well.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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