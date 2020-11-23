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Public Senate Hearing: Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution
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28 views • November 23, 2020
Senator Ron Johnson held a hearing November 19, 2020 to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairman Ron Johnson, R (WI)
Ranking Member Gary C. Peters, D (MI)
Witnesses:
Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H.
Vice Chief of Internal Medicine
Baylor University Medical Center
Harvey Risch, M.D., PH.D.
Professor of Epidemiology
Yale University
George C. Fareed, M.D.
Medical Director and Family Medicine Specialist
Pioneers Medical Center
Ashish K. Jha, M.D., M.P.H.
Dean of the School of Public Health
Brown University
Watch the entire Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing here:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution
Chairman Ron Johnson, R (WI)
Ranking Member Gary C. Peters, D (MI)
Witnesses:
Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H.
Vice Chief of Internal Medicine
Baylor University Medical Center
Harvey Risch, M.D., PH.D.
Professor of Epidemiology
Yale University
George C. Fareed, M.D.
Medical Director and Family Medicine Specialist
Pioneers Medical Center
Ashish K. Jha, M.D., M.P.H.
Dean of the School of Public Health
Brown University
Watch the entire Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing here:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution
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