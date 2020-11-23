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Public Senate Hearing: Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution
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28 views • November 23, 2020
Senator Ron Johnson held a hearing November 19, 2020 to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman Ron Johnson, R (WI)
Ranking Member Gary C. Peters, D (MI)

Witnesses:
Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H.
Vice Chief of Internal Medicine
Baylor University Medical Center

Harvey Risch, M.D., PH.D.
Professor of Epidemiology
Yale University

George C. Fareed, M.D.
Medical Director and Family Medicine Specialist
Pioneers Medical Center

Ashish K. Jha, M.D., M.P.H.
Dean of the School of Public Health
Brown University

Watch the entire Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing here:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution
Keywords
pandemicsenate hearingcorona viruscovid-19hydroxychloroquinehcqsenator ron johnstonhomeland security and governmental affairs committee
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