Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elizabeth vs Charles, Servant Queen & the King she Served
56 views
channel image
PastorRuth
Published 2 months ago |

I have learned much about the Queen this week... She wrote a book entitled "The Servant Queen and the King She Serves," a telling revelation on the faith that motivated her. Other details, not in the book, add to the character of this servant Queen. 1 Kings 12 is an example of a transfer of power that didn't go well for the Kingdom of Israel. Hopefully, the UK's transfer of power will result in future stability, healing and goodwill.

Keywords
bibleusabortionprayerukresurrectionbidenjudgementqueen elizabethrepentancecharlesking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket