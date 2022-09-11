Elizabeth vs Charles, Servant Queen & the King she Served

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I have learned much about the Queen this week... She wrote a book entitled "The Servant Queen and the King She Serves," a telling revelation on the faith that motivated her. Other details, not in the book, add to the character of this servant Queen. 1 Kings 12 is an example of a transfer of power that didn't go well for the Kingdom of Israel. Hopefully, the UK's transfer of power will result in future stability, healing and goodwill.