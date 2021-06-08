Post-jab: "Washing" the Biofield

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For those we love who have received the jab and now suffer from negative energy build-up, due to the disabling of the natural spiritual respiration process... consider exploring techniques that "wash" the biofield. This is best done as soon as the person receives the jab. Wait too long, and it is better to request Divine Cosmic Intervention.