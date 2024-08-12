BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEMA Camps: For US or Dem?
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
175 views • 8 months ago

Bad Ass Uncle Sam meets a Retired Air Force Veteran, Currently working with Homeland Security. 

The Question is raised as to why the existing Network of FEMA Camps in every State are not being used to help House the Homeless as well as for Illegal Immigrants to the United States; rather than their being housed in motels; & even in luxurious Hotels in New York City & elsewhere?

How will these FEMA Camps be used in the Future, when the Poop Hits Da Fan? Will it deep end on the 2024 Election Results? Will they be used for US or Dem? Only Time Wheel 🛞 Tell. 

BadAssUncleSam.com  

