The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 193: "The Silent Majority!" with Dr. Renata Moon

Dr. Renata Moon discusses her journey in the censorship of medical freedom of physicians in the Covid era and the devastating effects of the Covid vaccine on children. Visit silentmajorityfoundation.org for more information.





