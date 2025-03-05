BrightLearn - Gladio, NATO's Dagger at the Heart of Europe by Richard Cottrell

Richard Cottrell's book "GLADIO, NATO's Dagger at the Heart of Europe: The Pentagon-Nazi-Mafia Terror Axis," exposes the covert alliance between Western intelligence agencies, criminal networks and fascist groups, including some that employed Nazis, to manipulate post-war European politics. Through acts of terrorism, these forces orchestrated or allowed acts of sabotage, bombings and targeted assassinations to instill fear, justify the expansion of authoritarian policies and suppress leftist movements. Cottrell links GLADIO to the assassinations of high-profile figures, including prime ministers. Cottrell's research reveals a pattern of terror and covert operations that blurred the lines between counterinsurgency and criminality.





