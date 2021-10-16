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Is Your Future Built on Sand or Stone? - The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 24
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On Episode 24 you will learn how to determine if you are building your future on Sand or Stone.
So, make sure to watch this amazing Episode and learn how to determine the difference.
At the end of this Episode, we will answer Questions so Do not Miss It and make sure to invite family and friends.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with other Patriots at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Claim your FREE Circle of Life Community membership at https://Rasaji.com and get the Circle of Life eBook for FREE.
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👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
🌎 Connect with other Patriots at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
On Episode 24 you will learn how to determine if you are building your future on Sand or Stone.
So, make sure to watch this amazing Episode and learn how to determine the difference.
At the end of this Episode, we will answer Questions so Do not Miss It and make sure to invite family and friends.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with other Patriots at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Claim your FREE Circle of Life Community membership at https://Rasaji.com and get the Circle of Life eBook for FREE.
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube http://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetw...
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNe...
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots...
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
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