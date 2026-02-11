BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Forgoing the Fairytale: Pursuing Passion With Your Life-Journey Partner - Robert Paul
“One lifetime is nowhere near enough time to get to know another human being,” says Robert Paul, the Vice President of the Focus on the Family Marriage Institute. When it comes to marriage, what keeps the passion and romance burning hotter than ever is a lifelong inquisitive and curious pursuit of your spouse. Ignore what secular culture and even misguided churches may be telling you about the “fairytale” of marriage. Your spouse is your life journey partner, in good times and in bad. Support and encourage each other. Avoid giving unsolicited or unkind advice. Don’t be bossy, but be a cheerleader. Keep Jesus at the center of your marriage, and if you need help, don’t hesitate to reach for it. Getting help is not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of courage, says Robert.



TAKEAWAYS


Nothing is more foundational to a marriage than having the relationship centered on Christ


Choosing a spouse is not about stepping into a fairytale - it’s about journeying through the trials of life together


Happiness can’t be the measurement of whether your marriage is going well, because it can change daily, depending on your emotions


Connect with the Lord in every difficult situation together as a couple and ask for His guidance and direction



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Empowered to Love book: https://amzn.to/4ra5Hfm


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOPE RESTORED

Website: https://hoperestored.focusonthefamily.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #robertpaul #MarriageGoals #StrongerTogether #CovenantLove #DivorceRecovery #NewBeginnings #HealingJourney #ValentinesDay #LoveInTheAir #BeMyValentine #RealLove #HealthyRelationships #ConflictResolution #ChoosePeace #songofsolomon #testosterone #focusonthefamily #Romance #LoveStory


Keywords
lovemarriagecheatingadulteryspouseinfidelityvalentinesloverstina griffincounter culture mom showrobert paul
