Forgoing the Fairytale: Pursuing Passion With Your Life-Journey Partner - Robert Paul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“One lifetime is nowhere near enough time to get to know another human being,” says Robert Paul, the Vice President of the Focus on the Family Marriage Institute. When it comes to marriage, what keeps the passion and romance burning hotter than ever is a lifelong inquisitive and curious pursuit of your spouse. Ignore what secular culture and even misguided churches may be telling you about the “fairytale” of marriage. Your spouse is your life journey partner, in good times and in bad. Support and encourage each other. Avoid giving unsolicited or unkind advice. Don’t be bossy, but be a cheerleader. Keep Jesus at the center of your marriage, and if you need help, don’t hesitate to reach for it. Getting help is not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of courage, says Robert.
TAKEAWAYS
Nothing is more foundational to a marriage than having the relationship centered on Christ
Choosing a spouse is not about stepping into a fairytale - it’s about journeying through the trials of life together
Happiness can’t be the measurement of whether your marriage is going well, because it can change daily, depending on your emotions
Connect with the Lord in every difficult situation together as a couple and ask for His guidance and direction
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444
Empowered to Love book: https://amzn.to/4ra5Hfm
🔗 CONNECT WITH HOPE RESTORED
Website: https://hoperestored.focusonthefamily.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #robertpaul #MarriageGoals #StrongerTogether #CovenantLove #DivorceRecovery #NewBeginnings #HealingJourney #ValentinesDay #LoveInTheAir #BeMyValentine #RealLove #HealthyRelationships #ConflictResolution #ChoosePeace #songofsolomon #testosterone #focusonthefamily #Romance #LoveStory