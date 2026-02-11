Forgoing the Fairytale: Pursuing Passion With Your Life-Journey Partner - Robert Paul





“One lifetime is nowhere near enough time to get to know another human being,” says Robert Paul, the Vice President of the Focus on the Family Marriage Institute. When it comes to marriage, what keeps the passion and romance burning hotter than ever is a lifelong inquisitive and curious pursuit of your spouse. Ignore what secular culture and even misguided churches may be telling you about the “fairytale” of marriage. Your spouse is your life journey partner, in good times and in bad. Support and encourage each other. Avoid giving unsolicited or unkind advice. Don’t be bossy, but be a cheerleader. Keep Jesus at the center of your marriage, and if you need help, don’t hesitate to reach for it. Getting help is not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of courage, says Robert.









TAKEAWAYS





Nothing is more foundational to a marriage than having the relationship centered on Christ





Choosing a spouse is not about stepping into a fairytale - it’s about journeying through the trials of life together





Happiness can’t be the measurement of whether your marriage is going well, because it can change daily, depending on your emotions





Connect with the Lord in every difficult situation together as a couple and ask for His guidance and direction









