Sergeant Hank Hernandez, LAPD, "interviewing" RFK assassination witness Sandy Serrano - JR Vansant

The precursor to the Richard Hopkins FBI sting, thanks to James O'Keefe and Project: VeritasWatch Sergeant Hank Hernandez of the LAPD interview Sandy Serrano, witness to the assassination of RFK at the Ambassador Hotel.Read A Lie Too Big To Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy for the following quote. James Douglass, author of JFK and the Unspeakable, called it "the magnum opus of RFK assassination research"."During the.. investigation, Sergeant Hernandez, the man who polygraphed all witnesses to any aspect of conspiracy (and told them all they were lying) was promoted to Lieutenant. In 1973, Hernandez left the LAPD and formed Inter-Con, an international security firm, with a contract obtained from NASA. Contrary to propaganda that assured the world NASA was not a spy or warfare agency, NASA has worked closely with both the CIA and the Department of Defense on numerous projects. Inter-Con continues to be "an important security provider" to "Department of State, Homeland Security, Justice and Defense."Taken from these clips:Description for these clips:"These are video excerpts that I've edited together from "Evidence of Revision", a 6-DVD, 10 hour long documentary series that presents suppressed historical audio, video, and film recordings largely unseen by the public concerning the assassination of the Kennedy brothers, the war in Vietnam, CIA "mind control" programs and their involvement in the RFK assassination and the Jonestown massacre. The excerpt I've uploaded focuses on Robert Kennedy's run for President of the United States. The complete series "Evidence of Revision" can be viewed for free on Google Video, or can be purchased online (Google it)."